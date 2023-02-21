Man driving on road killed after snapped power lines fall on him in Perumbakkam

Gautham Selvarajan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a horrific incident, a 42-year-old man returning home on a two-wheeler after dropping off his children at a school was killed on the spot after two high-tension overhead cables snapped and fell on him in Perumbakkam on Monday. One of the cables also killed a street dog. Tangedco has ordered a departmental investigation into the issue, sources said.

Police said the victim, Mohammed Ismail, father of three children, ran a small pushcart eatery at Perumbakkam. He was the sole breadwinner of his family. A police officer said, “Around 10 am on Monday, Ismail had gone to drop off his two children at a nursery school at Perumbakkam on his scooter. When he was returning home on Nethaji Nagar Main Road, two high-tension power lines accidentally snapped and fell on him. Ismail died on the spot due to electrocution.”

When his family heard about the accident, they rushed to the spot. They staged a protest alleging negligence and demanded compensation from the government. Other people too joined the protest. His relatives said Ismail was the only earning member of the family and the death had deprived his wife and three children of any financial support.

After the family refused to hand over Ismail’s body to police, Perumbakkam RDO came to the spot and took the family’s demand in writing and assured the family members of necessary compensation. The family later agreed to hand over the body and it was sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family.

The Perumbakkam police have registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the CrPC and an investigation is on. Tangedco sources told TNIE that they did not receive any complaint about the overhead power lines before the accident.

