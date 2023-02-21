Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS: Have started Dharmayutham 2.0 to protect AIADMK, party’s by-laws

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with district secretaries of his faction.

Former Chief Minister and senior AIADMK leader, O Panneerselvam.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister and senior AIADMK leader, O Panneerselvam, announced on Monday, his faction has launched Dharmayutham 2.0 to protect AIADMK and its bylaws. He did not explicitly mention the name of anyone from the faction led by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with district secretaries of his faction. The meeting focused on the current political scenario and developments in the AIADMK camp, and accused the presidium chairman of the party, A Tami Magan Hussain, of bias, and “not following the verdict of the Supreme Court to seek the opinion of the general council members of the party over the candidate for the Erode East by-poll.

The district secretaries unanimously adopted four resolutions, including taking steps to retrieve the party from a “conspiratorial and dictatorial mob,” appointing party functionaries up to the village unit level, and organising a Mupperum Vizha - three grand celebrations in a single event - to celebrate the birth anniversaries of former chief ministers MGR and J Jayalalithaa, and the golden jubilee of the party in March 2023.

Panneerselvam explained they have launched Dharmayutham 2.0 to protect the party and its by-laws (from the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led faction), and to create opportunities for any cadre to lead the party and become chief minister of the state. He criticised the EPS faction, without naming anyone, for distorting the by-laws of the party that state the leadership should be elected by the party cadre. 

He accused the EPS-led faction of dictatorship and said the results of their performance would be known on March 2, the day votes will be counted for the Erode East bypoll. In the press meeting, O Panneerselvam made various remarks against Edappadi K Palaniswami's team without mentioning his name.

