Pen statue at science park in Pudukkottai raises BJP’s hackles

Officials have neither confirmed nor denied any connection with the upcoming pen statue and the pen memorial proposed in Chennai.

Published: 21st February 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

10-foot-tall pen statue under construction at Pudukkottai Science Park | M Muthu Kannan

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Amid discussions regarding the environmental impact of the pen monument in Chennai dedicated to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, a 10-foot-tall pen statue erected in the upcoming Pudukkottai Science Park has become a topic of much speculation. Officials have neither confirmed nor denied any connection with the upcoming pen statue and the pen memorial proposed in Chennai.

The Municipality reportedly began work on the cement structure in the second week of February and is now in the final stages. "We have been using artists from Kerala to complete the work. It being a science park, a pen would symbolise knowledge," said a municipality official.

The Science Park which, sources say, will be opened to the public in a month, will feature special zones for science, math and health. A senior municipality official said, "For the 5-acre science park, We've received only half of the proposed amount, we need nearly 4 crores to complete project. Once completed, this would be a major recreational spot."

Meanwhile, the members of BJP took out a protest on Monday against the statue, alleging that it was not in the original plan of the proposed Science Park.

BJP district President A Vijayakumar, said, "The original plan had a rocket statue in the place, but the municipality authorities changed it due to the change in political climate. Like in Chennai, where there was dissent among the public regarding the Pen memorial, we people of Pudukkottai also feel a pen is being forced on us as a part of larger politics."

Around 70 protestors were arrested near the Pudukkottai New bus stand and were released that evening, police said. Pudukkottai Municipal Commissioner Nagarajan and engineer Sekaran of Pudukkottai Municipality, speaking to TNIE, denied allegations about an earlier plan for a rocket statue and asked not to attach any more meaning to the pen statue than it being a work of art.

