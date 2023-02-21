Permit route march or face contempt case: RSS to DGP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The RSS has sent a legal notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday warning of filing a contempt of court case against him if the police didn’t give it permission for holding a procession on March 5.

The legal notice by G Subramanian of RSS through advocate B Rabu Manohar, stated that following orders of the division bench dated February 10, permission was sought for holding the march on any of the three dates- February 12, 19 and March 5 and a representation in this regard was given to the police on February 11.

However, permission was not granted for the two dates falling in February as suggested. The legal notice further stated that if the DGP doesn’t grant permission for the event on March 5, the organisation will file contempt of court against him for wilful disobedience of the court’s judgment.

It may be recalled that the division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq, allowing the letters patent appeal, set aside an earlier order of a single judge who restricted the event within compounded premises.

The division bench directed the RSS functionaries to approach the authorities concerned with three different dates for holding the route march and directed the authorities to grant permission on one of the chosen dates.

Initially, RSS sought permission for route march on Gandhi Jayanti, but the police didn’t allow it citing law and order situation. Subsequently, the organisation approached the High Court, which directed the police to allow the march, but the latter denied again leading to further litigation.

