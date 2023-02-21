Home States Tamil Nadu

Permit route march or face contempt case: RSS to DGP

In legal notice to police chief, Sangh demands event on March 5 be allowed as per a HC order or it will return to court

Published: 21st February 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Advocate general BS Prasad said the petitioner had tried to mislead the court by stating that the money was meant for the Chief Secretary to finance his contempt of court cases.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The RSS has sent a legal notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday warning of filing a contempt of court case against him if the police didn’t give it permission for holding a procession on March 5.

The legal notice by G Subramanian of RSS through advocate B Rabu Manohar, stated that following orders of the division bench dated February 10, permission was sought for holding the march on any of the three dates- February 12, 19 and March 5 and a representation in this regard was given to the police on February 11.

However, permission was not granted for the two dates falling in February as suggested. The legal notice further stated that if the DGP doesn’t grant permission for the event on March 5, the organisation will file contempt of court against him for wilful disobedience of the court’s judgment.

It may be recalled that the division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq, allowing the letters patent appeal, set aside an earlier order of a single judge who restricted the event within compounded premises.

The division bench directed the RSS functionaries to approach the authorities concerned with three different dates for holding the route march and directed the authorities to grant permission on one of the chosen dates.

Initially, RSS sought permission for route march on Gandhi Jayanti, but the police didn’t allow it citing law and order situation. Subsequently, the organisation approached the High Court, which directed the police to allow the march, but the latter denied again leading to further litigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS DGP contempt of court
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp