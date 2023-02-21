SC families in Tiruppur say BDO delaying water connection, probe on 

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The district administration has ordered an inquiry against a BDO after members of the SC community living in Mettupalayam in Vellakoil, complained that he refused to give a pipe water supply connection to them.

Duraisamy (42), a SC resident, said, “More than 80 SC families living in Aranmanaikattupudur panchayat were using borewell for water. But the groundwater level began to fall and we sought the help of village panchayat. The officials passed a resolution to dig a well in poromoboke land under MNREGAS two kilometres from our settlement and a well was dug up two months ago.

When the pipeline was about to be laid, with our contribution of `4 lakh, Block Development Officer (BDO) K Jayakumar refused permission stating the well was constructed without permission. Besides, he sent letters to the district administration stating that the well was illegal. His actions are casteist. In fact, all landowners and panchayat officials approved the well.”

Jayakumar refuted the allegation of bias. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “A section of villagers opposed the construction of the well claiming that it was in private land.” But the villagers contest his claim.

An officer in the district administration said, “An inquiry has been launched and a team of revenue officials headed by the Tahsildar will be inspecting the village to verify the land records. Appropriate action will be taken based on their report.”

