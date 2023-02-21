Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin writes to Centre over attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen

He also highlighted that such attacks on the Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan nationals are becoming more frequent.

Published: 21st February 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen from Tamil Nadu fishermen have been chased away and their nets cut by Sri Lankan Navy

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to Union Minister for External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, on the recent attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan nationals. 

In the letter, Stalin said on February 15, six fishermen from Nagappattinam district, who ventured into the sea were assaulted by Sri Lankan nationals, resulting in one fisherman sustaining injuries on his head and left hand, and others sustaining internal injuries. Additionally, it has been reported that the Sri Lankan nationals stole equipment worth Rs 2lakh, including a walkie-talkie, GPS equipment, battery, and approximately 200 kg of fish.

He also highlighted that such attacks on the Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan nationals are becoming more frequent. He urged the Centre to immediately take up the matter with the Sri Lankan government and ensure that strict action is taken against those responsible for such acts of violence.

MK Stalin Tamil Nadu fishermen
Comments

