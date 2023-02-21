Stalin writes to Centre over attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to Union Minister for External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, on the recent attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan nationals.

In the letter, Stalin said on February 15, six fishermen from Nagappattinam district, who ventured into the sea were assaulted by Sri Lankan nationals, resulting in one fisherman sustaining injuries on his head and left hand, and others sustaining internal injuries. Additionally, it has been reported that the Sri Lankan nationals stole equipment worth Rs 2lakh, including a walkie-talkie, GPS equipment, battery, and approximately 200 kg of fish.

He also highlighted that such attacks on the Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan nationals are becoming more frequent. He urged the Centre to immediately take up the matter with the Sri Lankan government and ensure that strict action is taken against those responsible for such acts of violence.

