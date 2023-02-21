Tamil Nadu farmers left high and dry as chilli prices slump

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Pest attacks, irrigation woes and a slump in the demand are plaguing the district's chilli farmers this season. As selling the produce is proving to be a Herculean task, the farmers have requested the union government to fix a minimum support price (MSP) for chilli. Being one of the most cultivated horticultural crops in the district, various varieties of chilli, including the district's own Mundu Chilli, were grown on about 15,500 hectares last season.



The harvest season usually begins in January-end and lasts till June. Though the farmers received a decent price for their produce when the harvest season began this year, the rates have subsequently slumped. Ramanujam, a Mundu Chilli farmer from Mudukulathur block, said, "I grew the crop on eight acres and spent almost Rs 40,000 per acre cultivation. Despite spending such a huge sum, I am not able to reap profits. On Monday, the market price dropped to Rs 1,500-Rs 1,800 per quintal. The price was Rs 3,000 per quintal last month."



Since a majority of the cultivation areas are rainfed, irrigation is another predicament. "Irrigation woes combined with pest attack has caused a 70% drop in chilli harvest this year," Ramanujam added. Bakkianathan of the Vaigai Irrigated Farmers Association has urged the union and state governments to fix MSP for chilli in order to help the farmers tide over the crisis. "A price of at least `4,000 per quintal should be fixed for the crop. Also, steps should be taken towards improving the export of Mundu Chilli," he added.



When contacted, a senior official from the horticulture department said the chilli crops have reached the harvest stage thanks to the unseasonal rainfall. "The department is closely monitoring the condition of the crops to prevent any losses for the farmers," the officials said.

RAMANATHAPURAM: Pest attacks, irrigation woes and a slump in the demand are plaguing the district's chilli farmers this season. As selling the produce is proving to be a Herculean task, the farmers have requested the union government to fix a minimum support price (MSP) for chilli. Being one of the most cultivated horticultural crops in the district, various varieties of chilli, including the district's own Mundu Chilli, were grown on about 15,500 hectares last season. The harvest season usually begins in January-end and lasts till June. Though the farmers received a decent price for their produce when the harvest season began this year, the rates have subsequently slumped. Ramanujam, a Mundu Chilli farmer from Mudukulathur block, said, "I grew the crop on eight acres and spent almost Rs 40,000 per acre cultivation. Despite spending such a huge sum, I am not able to reap profits. On Monday, the market price dropped to Rs 1,500-Rs 1,800 per quintal. The price was Rs 3,000 per quintal last month." Since a majority of the cultivation areas are rainfed, irrigation is another predicament. "Irrigation woes combined with pest attack has caused a 70% drop in chilli harvest this year," Ramanujam added. Bakkianathan of the Vaigai Irrigated Farmers Association has urged the union and state governments to fix MSP for chilli in order to help the farmers tide over the crisis. "A price of at least `4,000 per quintal should be fixed for the crop. Also, steps should be taken towards improving the export of Mundu Chilli," he added. When contacted, a senior official from the horticulture department said the chilli crops have reached the harvest stage thanks to the unseasonal rainfall. "The department is closely monitoring the condition of the crops to prevent any losses for the farmers," the officials said.