Three arrested for murdering man near Villupuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering a youth near Villupuram over the latter’s relationship with the sister of an accused. M Rajan alias Raman (20) of Kappur village was found dead on a farmland at Orukodi village.

Police said Rajan was a third-year student at Aringar Anna Government Arts and Science College. He was allegedly in a relationship with a girl from Orukodi. On Monday afternoon, police arrested the trio identified as P Sathyaraj (28), the girl’s brother, and his friends V Saravanan (30) of KK Road in V Maruthur and R Ravindran (40) of Orukodi.

