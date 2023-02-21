Home States Tamil Nadu

TNEB collects consumer details in Tiruchy from door to door after online portal encounters technical issue

Even as the last day to link Aadhaar numbers with electricity consumer number is drawing near, several consumers in Tiruchy were asked of to resubmit their details online due to technical issues.

Published: 21st February 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

TNEB

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board logo

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Even as the last day to link Aadhaar numbers with electricity consumer number is drawing near, several consumers in Tiruchy were asked of to resubmit their details online due to technical issues. Meanwhile, several consumers complained of their details missing from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) website, resulting in TNEB staff collecting data from door to door.

The TNEB had last November made it mandatory for consumers to link their Aadhaar numbers online to be able to avail of the subsidies on electricity bills. According to Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, about 2.6 crore consumers have linked their Aadhar to service connections.

The February 15 deadline given to the remaining seven lakh consumers was extended to February 28. It is in this backdrop the consumers flagged 'missing details' on the website. Kishore, a consumer from Tiruchy, said despite applying for the linking process a month ago, officials came knocking at door seeking details which went missing. "Even my neighbours encountered a similar issue.

They had registered themselves online; however, they were asked to re-register as officials said their details were apparently missing from the website," Kishore said. A Vaiyapuri of Palakkarai, too, narrated similar experiences. In response, officials of the TNEB said the details uploaded online were reverted over technical problems. An employee of the TNEB, on conditions of anonymity, said he went from door to door collecting details of about 900 to 1,000 out of 3,500 consumers in Ramalinga Nagar alone after the technical issue was encountered.

Meanwhile, a senior official said the issue, which was persistent only in small numbers, was rectified through a door-to-door collection of data. "We had encountered instances of incorrect details being uploaded. So we had to directly visit the consumers and get the details right," the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNEB Aadhar
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp