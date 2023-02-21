TNIE Impact: Three of Puthirai Vannar community get SC community certificate

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Following a TNIE report on February 18, revenue officials issued the community certificates on Monday to two SC students and their father, who were allegedly forced to get a letter from the village Naattamai stating that the three members are doing caste-based occupation for the certificates.

Speaking to TNIE, Kadayanallur Tahsildar Shanmugam said he has issued the certificates to the applicants, M Vijayakumar (47) and his sons V Venkatesh and V Mathavan, who are studying Class 10 and Class 5 respectively.



While Vijayakumar had applied for the community certificate to become a Puthirai Vannar welfare board member, his sons had to submit their certificates to their school administration. Instead of conducting a field inspection, the applicants were allegedly forced to get a letter from the village Naattamai of the Devendra Kula Vellalar community in Achampatti area. About 15 Puthirai Vannar students faced the same issue two months ago in Tenkasi and Shengottai taluks and were given certificates after TNIE reported the issue.

