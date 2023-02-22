15 railway stations in Salem division to be upgraded

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Southern Railway has identified 15 stations in the Salem railway division as part of the modernisation of facilities under the new Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Of the 81 stations in the division, the scheme will be implemented in Mettupalayam, Tiruppur, Podanur, Erode, Salem, Udhagamandalam, Karur, Bommidi, Tirupatur, Morappur, Coimbatore North, Samalpatti, Chinna Salem, Coonoor and Namakkal stations. Technical consultants will be appointed to prepare a master plan to upgrade passenger amenities in a phased manner.

A Gautam Srinivas, divisional railway manager of Salem division, told TNIE, “Construction and renovation of waiting halls, booking office, platforms and extension of parking areas, improving of front elevation in each station will be done and signages will be installed wherever required. We will also construct a high-level foot-over bridge if needed. The central government in its budget has allocated Rs 1,600 crore for improving such facilities in 90 stations, including the 15 stations in the Salem division. Drinking water facilities will also be improved and toilets will also be constructed under this scheme.”

The official said that they will soon conduct a meeting with passengers and get their opinion about what needs to be improved in these stations.

The southern railway officials clarified that the Coimbatore junction has been taken up under the station redevelopment initiative and not under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. The DRM said the Master plan will be ready within a year and the work related to the upgradation of the Coimbatore railway station will take place in the next couple of years.

