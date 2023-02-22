Home States Tamil Nadu

15 railway stations in Salem division to be upgraded

Technical consultants will be appointed to prepare a master plan to upgrade passenger amenities in a phased manner.

Published: 22nd February 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Railway Station

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Southern Railway has identified 15 stations in the Salem railway division as part of the modernisation of facilities under the new Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Of the 81 stations in the division, the scheme will be implemented in Mettupalayam, Tiruppur, Podanur, Erode, Salem, Udhagamandalam, Karur, Bommidi, Tirupatur, Morappur, Coimbatore North, Samalpatti, Chinna Salem, Coonoor and Namakkal stations. Technical consultants will be appointed to prepare a master plan to upgrade passenger amenities in a phased manner.

A Gautam Srinivas, divisional railway manager of Salem division, told TNIE, “Construction and renovation of waiting halls, booking office, platforms and extension of parking areas, improving of front elevation in each station will be done and signages will be installed wherever required. We will also construct a high-level foot-over bridge if needed. The central government in its budget has allocated Rs 1,600 crore for improving such facilities in 90 stations, including the 15 stations in the Salem division. Drinking water facilities will also be improved and toilets will also be constructed under this scheme.”

The official said that they will soon conduct a meeting with passengers and get their opinion about what needs to be improved in these stations.

The southern railway officials clarified that the Coimbatore junction has been taken up under the station redevelopment initiative and not under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. The DRM said the Master plan will be ready within a year and the work related to the upgradation of the Coimbatore railway station will take place in the next couple of years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Railway Salem railway division Amrit Bharat Station scheme
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp