CPM to stage agitations across Tamil Nadu to condemn union budget

CHENNAI: The CPM has decided to stage protests across Tamil Nadu on February 27 and 28 to condemn the Union Budget for the year 2023-2024. The decision was taken during the party’s state committee meeting held over the last two days to discuss the current political scenario.

One of the main resolutions passed during the meeting was to raise awareness among the public about the adverse impact of the union budget and to stage demonstrations across the state. The CPM has also planned to conduct street-corner meetings in April to condemn the centre’s budget.

The party has also called on the state government to take action against the Sangh Parivar for creating communal tension in the Kanniyakumari district with regard to various issues.

