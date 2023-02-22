Home States Tamil Nadu

DMDK urges EC to cancel byelection, debar candidates of DMK, AIADMK

“The DMK has been distributing brand-new pressure cookers to persuade the people to cast their votes in favour of the Congress candidate.

Published: 22nd February 2023 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

DMDK chief Vijayakant waving to supporters at party headquarters in Chennai on Friday | Sri Loganathan V

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMDK on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of India to immediately cancel the by-election to Erode East Assembly constituency scheduled for February 27 claiming that the DMK and AIADMK were trying to bribe the voters in various ways. It also urged the poll panel to disqualify the candidates put up by both parties for allegedly violating provisions of the Representation of People Act.

In the petition submitted to Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, the DMDK said the ECI should announce a fresh date for the by-election as it did for the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 citing an uncontrollable increase in the transfer of cash and material gratification in exchange of votes. 

“The DMK has been distributing brand-new pressure cookers to persuade the people to cast their votes in favour of the Congress candidate. Also, along with Congress, the DMK has distributed Rs 500 to almost all the voters for attending their campaigns. The evidence necessary to substantiate all these claims have been submitted along with this complaint in a pen drive for the perusal of the ECI,” the DMDK added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMDK AIADMK DMK Erode East Assembly constituency
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp