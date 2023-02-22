DMDK urges EC to cancel byelection, debar candidates of DMK, AIADMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMDK on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of India to immediately cancel the by-election to Erode East Assembly constituency scheduled for February 27 claiming that the DMK and AIADMK were trying to bribe the voters in various ways. It also urged the poll panel to disqualify the candidates put up by both parties for allegedly violating provisions of the Representation of People Act.

In the petition submitted to Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, the DMDK said the ECI should announce a fresh date for the by-election as it did for the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 citing an uncontrollable increase in the transfer of cash and material gratification in exchange of votes.

“The DMK has been distributing brand-new pressure cookers to persuade the people to cast their votes in favour of the Congress candidate. Also, along with Congress, the DMK has distributed Rs 500 to almost all the voters for attending their campaigns. The evidence necessary to substantiate all these claims have been submitted along with this complaint in a pen drive for the perusal of the ECI,” the DMDK added.

CHENNAI: The DMDK on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of India to immediately cancel the by-election to Erode East Assembly constituency scheduled for February 27 claiming that the DMK and AIADMK were trying to bribe the voters in various ways. It also urged the poll panel to disqualify the candidates put up by both parties for allegedly violating provisions of the Representation of People Act. In the petition submitted to Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, the DMDK said the ECI should announce a fresh date for the by-election as it did for the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 citing an uncontrollable increase in the transfer of cash and material gratification in exchange of votes. “The DMK has been distributing brand-new pressure cookers to persuade the people to cast their votes in favour of the Congress candidate. Also, along with Congress, the DMK has distributed Rs 500 to almost all the voters for attending their campaigns. The evidence necessary to substantiate all these claims have been submitted along with this complaint in a pen drive for the perusal of the ECI,” the DMDK added.