‘DMK govt has forgotten public welfare’ says GK Vasan

By Express News Service

ERODE: Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan on Tuesday said the DMK government has ‘forgot the welfare of the people’. Campaigning in Erode on Tuesday night in favour of AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu, he said, “In Tamil Nadu, there is a government which does not fulfil expectations of the people. So, it is the responsibility of the people to remove it. Ever since bypoll date was announced, DMK alliance is violating election norms. Further, the DMK government has stopped the welfare schemes implemented during the AIADMK regime. This government has forgotten the welfare of people. Those who have forgotten the welfare of people should be taught a proper lesson.”