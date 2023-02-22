DMK youth wing HQ approval must for unit leaders to call on ministers

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To prevent DMK youth wing functionaries from putting undue pressure on state ministers, the party’s youth wing secretary and minister for youth welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin has instructed the functionaries not to approach ministers directly with requests. Hereafter, the youth wing leaders have to take prior permission from youth wing headquarters before seeking appointments with ministers.

A close aide of one of the ministers told TNIE that a series of complaints had recently come to the fore regarding youth leaders putting pressure on ministers for various requirements. “Udhayanidhi issued this order after the ministers brought the issue to his notice,” he added.

Stating that it had become an order of the day for ministers to meet at least 10 youth wing functionaries after Udhayanidhi’s induction into the cabinet, a senior DMK leader said the latest diktat was issued to ensure the free flow of administrative affairs.

However, an influential youth wing leader, told TNIE that the directive was not issued in view of any complaint. “It is just a precautionary measure for preventing youth leaders from using Udhayanidhi’s name to influence the ministers,” he said.

CHENNAI: To prevent DMK youth wing functionaries from putting undue pressure on state ministers, the party’s youth wing secretary and minister for youth welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin has instructed the functionaries not to approach ministers directly with requests. Hereafter, the youth wing leaders have to take prior permission from youth wing headquarters before seeking appointments with ministers. A close aide of one of the ministers told TNIE that a series of complaints had recently come to the fore regarding youth leaders putting pressure on ministers for various requirements. “Udhayanidhi issued this order after the ministers brought the issue to his notice,” he added. Stating that it had become an order of the day for ministers to meet at least 10 youth wing functionaries after Udhayanidhi’s induction into the cabinet, a senior DMK leader said the latest diktat was issued to ensure the free flow of administrative affairs. However, an influential youth wing leader, told TNIE that the directive was not issued in view of any complaint. “It is just a precautionary measure for preventing youth leaders from using Udhayanidhi’s name to influence the ministers,” he said.