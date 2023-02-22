Home States Tamil Nadu

Expedite Ariyalur medical college hospital work, residents say

While the medical college began functioning in 2021, the hospital is yet to open.

The under-construction Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur | MK Ashok Kumar

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: With work on the Ariyalur Medical College dragging on for over two years, residents and activists have begun clamouring for its completion. The Tamil Nadu government first proposed a medical college hospital in the Ariyalur Government Arts College Campus, and the Union Government allocated Rs 347 crore for the project.

The foundation stone was laid on July 7, 2020, after which construction began. While work on the 700-bed hospital with offices and residential buildings is almost complete, the electrification and road laying are pending for various reasons.

While the medical college began functioning in 2021, the hospital is yet to open. People in Ariyalur and nearby districts depend on the District Headquarters Government Hospital for various treatments, and the facility is struggling to keep pace with the increasing cases. And the lack of adequate space and doctors also causes patients a lot of inconveniences.

Taking this into account, patients and activists have demanded completion of work on the medical college. Speaking to TNIE, R Sankar, a resident and activist from Ariyalur said, "Ever since the medical college opened, the hospital is overflowing with patients everyday. Especially the Operation Theatre (OT), which usually opens only once a week, is open throughout the week to handle the inflow of patients. This apart, the number of deliveries have also increased."

With not enough space for all patients in the maternity ward, many are forced to sit on the floor. This inconveniences not only the patients, but also the doctors. "We expected the medical college to open last December and January. But the authorities did not care to open it. So the government should intervene in this issue without delay and open it immediately so that everyone can benefit." he added.

Another resident V Sekar said, "Accidents and fire-related incidents occur regularly in Ariyalur. The authorities should at least open an outpatient unit in the medical college as soon as possible. Also, arrangements should be made to bring necessary medicines and equipment including ventilators, monitors and OT lights to the medical college."

When TNIE contacted, a senior official from Ariyalur Medical College Hospital said, "Due to some electrical work, the opening of the college was delayed. The college will open soon after this work is completed."

