Forest dept, Tangedco told to hold joint patrols to curb elephant deaths by Madras HC

The joint patrolling would be conducted in eight districts, including Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Theni and Tirunelveli.

Published: 22nd February 2023 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the forest department and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) officials to undertake joint patrolling in vulnerable forest areas across the state in order to avert elephants dying by electrocution.

Passing the orders when a batch of petitions came up for hearing on Tuesday, the special bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy observed that the pachyderms come in contact with electric fencing around farmlands and low-lying transmission cables.

The joint patrolling would be conducted in eight districts, including Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Theni and Tirunelveli. Referring to a petition over the dismantling of unauthorised brick kilns in Coimbatore district, the bench directed Tangedco to disconnect the power supply by March 1.

During the last hearing, the bench had given a week’s ultimatum to the power utility to disconnect supply to the kilns. The special bench also directed the Kerala government to nominate its representative to the special investigation team (SIT) by March 16. The team was set up to look into elephant poaching and other wildlife crimes.

Meanwhile, the court directed the state government to pass a government order (GO) banning use of plastic bags for carrying saplings developed in private nurseries. The government was given time till April 17, 2023, for passing the GO.

