Jawan murder: Annamalai, ex-servicemen meet Guv Ravi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Representatives of ex-servicemen, accompanied by BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday called on Governor RN Ravi and submitted a representation seeking justice for the murder of the defence personnel Lance Naik Prabhu of Velampati Pochampalli in Krishnagiri district. Earlier, representatives of ex-servicemen went on hunger strike to slam the murder of Prabhu and led a candlelight procession.

Later, the Raj Bhavan tweeted, “Some ex-servicemen met the Governor and shared their collective anguish at the gruesome killing of M Prabhu, a serving soldier by an armed gang led by a DMK councillor and lukewarm response of the state law enforcement. Indeed, it is a matter of serious concern.”

Talking to reporters after meeting the Governor, Annamalai said over two lakh ex-servicemen are there in TN. All of them are in a state of anguish over the murder of an army man. The Chief Minister has been keeping mum on this issue and he failed to act in a manner that gives hope to them. The representatives of the ex-servicemen have conveyed their feelings to the Governor and the latter has promised the appropriate action.

