Kadambur traders shut shops and stage indefinite hunger strike, 75 arrested

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Kadambur traders closed down their shops and staged an indefinite hunger strike urging the southern railways to begin stoppage of trains at Kadambur junction. Over 200 public participated in the hunger strike. Police arrested 75 persons including five women and were released on bail in the evening.

The agitation was called on by Kadambur anaithu viyaparikal sangam and the general public. Kadambur is a town panchayat consisting of over 5,000 residents. The town, once a central place for cotton merchants during the British era, is now famous for the Kadambur sweet bholi.



R Radhakrishnan, regional president of Thoothukudi anaithu viyaparigal sangam, led the agitation in the presence of Kadambur town traders association president Dhanasekaran, secretary Pushpaganesh, treasurer Karthikeyan and Rajendra Pandian and advocates Ayyalusamy and Mahendrakumar.

The traders said that the trains that earlier had stoppages at Kadambur station do not have stoppages now and that they must be restored.



Post-COVID-19 pandemic, the trains, including Thoothukudi-Mysore, Thiruvanathapuram-Chennai, Madurai-Punaloor, and Nagercoil-Mumbai have been skipping the Kadambur station. The trains such as Tiruchendur-Palagat, Thoothukudi-Chennai, Nagercoil-Coimbatore, and Tirunelveli-Erode trains are stopping at the Kadambur station.



Several hundreds of public around 30 villages in the surrounding mainly rely on the Thoothukudi-Mysore and Madurai-Punaloor trains for their transportation. The station needs more basic amenities as well, the agitators said.

