Madurai Collector warns stern action on people fleecing farmers at DPCs

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Responding to a complaint raised by farmers during the agriculture grievances meeting, about local politicians and influential persons demanding a commission of Rs 40 - Rs 55 rupees for a 40-kg paddy bag against the norm of Rs 10 per bag as unloading charges, Madurai Collector Dr Aneesh Sekhar warned to take severe criminal action against the people fleecing farmers who bring their paddy to the Direct Procurement Centres in the district.



Farmers from across the district raised that the commission amount varies depending on the DPCs and that they are being forced to pay the amount to get their paddy unloaded. The district collector said such miscreants will be booked under criminal charges and will be arrested.

Farmers also demanded DPCs for the maize crop, which is widely cultivated in Tirumangalam. Farmer leader, Pandian, from the locality, said the traders are paying only 2,200 per quintal, which is not profitable for the farmers. DPCs will be beneficial for the farming community, he said.



Meanwhile, the farmers from Melur and Vadipatti blocks urged the Water Resources Department to release water for their paddy crop. The farmers asked for water till March end.

Responding to that Executive Engineer of WRD, Anbuselvan said the water level at Vaigai dam remains at 1,756 mcft at present and the water is crucial for drinking water purposes. So, it is not possible to provide water for irrigation.

