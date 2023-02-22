Home States Tamil Nadu

'Mother tongue is identity, soul of a race': Stalin

The World Mother Language Day was celebrated in a grand manner by the Tamil Development Department in Chennai on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd February 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: World Mother Language Day was celebrated in a grand manner by the Tamil Development Department in Chennai on Tuesday. “Mother tongue is the identity and soul of a race. Tamils are known for protecting their mother tongue by even sacrificing their lives.

Let us protect Tamil which has the capacity to adapt to the changing times and let us propagate the glory of Tamil across the globe,” Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a tweet on the occasion.

Debates led by Tamil scholars and poets were held on the occasion. Poets Mu Metha, R Ilayaraja, Gangai Manimaran, Thanjai Iniyan, John Dhanaraj, and Nellai Jayantha read out their poems on various themes. Further, as many as 18 elderly Tamil scholars were presented with orders for monthly financial assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Mother Language Day MK Stalin
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp