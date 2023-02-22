'Mother tongue is identity, soul of a race': Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: World Mother Language Day was celebrated in a grand manner by the Tamil Development Department in Chennai on Tuesday. “Mother tongue is the identity and soul of a race. Tamils are known for protecting their mother tongue by even sacrificing their lives.

Let us protect Tamil which has the capacity to adapt to the changing times and let us propagate the glory of Tamil across the globe,” Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a tweet on the occasion.

Debates led by Tamil scholars and poets were held on the occasion. Poets Mu Metha, R Ilayaraja, Gangai Manimaran, Thanjai Iniyan, John Dhanaraj, and Nellai Jayantha read out their poems on various themes. Further, as many as 18 elderly Tamil scholars were presented with orders for monthly financial assistance.

CHENNAI: World Mother Language Day was celebrated in a grand manner by the Tamil Development Department in Chennai on Tuesday. “Mother tongue is the identity and soul of a race. Tamils are known for protecting their mother tongue by even sacrificing their lives. Let us protect Tamil which has the capacity to adapt to the changing times and let us propagate the glory of Tamil across the globe,” Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a tweet on the occasion. Debates led by Tamil scholars and poets were held on the occasion. Poets Mu Metha, R Ilayaraja, Gangai Manimaran, Thanjai Iniyan, John Dhanaraj, and Nellai Jayantha read out their poems on various themes. Further, as many as 18 elderly Tamil scholars were presented with orders for monthly financial assistance.