Nat’l leaders to unite in Chennai for CM Stalin birthday on March 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aiming at a massive show of strength, the DMK party has invited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and other senior politicians for a grand public meeting in Chennai on March 1 to celebrate Chief Minister MK Stalin’s 70th birthday.

According to a press statement from DMK general secretary and minister for water resources Duraimurugan, the meeting will be held on YMCA grounds in Nandhanam. “Surely, this event will be significant not just for Tamil Nadu, but for the entire nation as it might lead to a new political dawn for India. All party functionaries, cadre, and incumbent and former elected representatives are requested to take part in the grand event,” he added.

