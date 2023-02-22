Home States Tamil Nadu

Nat’l leaders to unite in Chennai for CM Stalin birthday on March 1

According to a press statement from DMK general secretary and minister for water resources Duraimurugan, the meeting will be held on YMCA grounds in Nandhanam.

Published: 22nd February 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at an event in Chennai. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aiming at a massive show of strength, the DMK party has invited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and other senior politicians for a grand public meeting in Chennai on March 1 to celebrate Chief Minister MK Stalin’s 70th birthday.

According to a press statement from DMK general secretary and minister for water resources Duraimurugan, the meeting will be held on YMCA grounds in Nandhanam. “Surely, this event will be significant not just for Tamil Nadu, but for the entire nation as it might lead to a new political dawn for India. All party functionaries, cadre, and incumbent and former elected representatives are requested to take part in the grand event,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Congress CM MK Stalin Stalin birthday 70th birthday
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp