Officials will hold field inspections on civic issues: Mayor

MADURAI: Several issues including sewage overflow, damaged roads and land encroachments were raised by the residents during the zonal grievance redressal meeting held in Zone three on Tuesday. A petition to change the name for property tax was addressed on the same day itself. The meeting was chaired by Mayor V Indirani, Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan, deputy commissioner of Madurai corporation PMN Mujubeer Rahman and Zone three president P Pandi Selvi.



A social activist from the district submitted a petition alleging that the sewage from an open canal is overflowing into the road near Madura College in ward 55. Construction debris are also dumped regularly near SBI bank in ward 51, he added.

Councillor of Ward 67, D C Naganathan, sought action towards providing basic amenities at the Virattipathu burial ground. "The length of the 9-ft road in the area has reduced to 7 ft, owing to encroachments, which should be cleared at the earliest. The city corporation should also use a desilting vehicle for clearing the pumping station well, instead of manual labour," he added.



A group of activists submitted a petition alleging that the street lights between the railway station and town hall road has not been functioning for two months. Another group from ward 56 urged the city corporation to take immediate action against stray cattle on public roads. A VCK member, Muthu from ward 59, alleged that the sewage is getting mixed with the water line, creating health concerns.



The mayor said officials will hold field inspections in the areas, where the complaints were raised, as part of a new initiative. More than 80 petitions were submitted to the mayor on Tuesday.

