Panchayat leaders not included in planning, MGNREGS work days in Tamil Nadu down 50 per cent: Report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The alleged exclusion of elected representatives of village panchayats in planning work activities and their implementation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) by the rural development and panchayat raj department in the state has led to registered households being offered only about half the number of work days guaranteed by the programme, a joint report by two NGOs released on Tuesday stated.

According to a survey conducted by the Institute of Grassroots Governance (IGG) and Thannatchi in 37 village panchayats (one village in every district, save for Chennai), panchayat representatives are excluded from preparation of the shelf life of projects and the labour budget as mandated by MGNREGS. This led to a cut in work days to about 50 days annually between 2019 and 2023 as against the 100 days mandated by the scheme, the survey pointed out.

“The registered households are being given jobs for 43.53 days for 2022-23,” said M Prabagaran of IGG. While mentioning no official communication as having been sent to panchayats in regard to the preparation of the labour budget, Prabagaran added that a majority of stakeholders were also not aware that the gram sabha was the deciding authority on the works under MGNREGS.

Further, the report stated that the stakeholders, including the panchayat president, secretaries and job scheme coordinators, weren’t involved in the implementation phase either. Pointing out that every village should organise Rogar Niwas, a job demand registration camp once in 30 days, IGG chairperson M Gurusaravanan said, “Barring two presidents, all of them said Rogar Niwas was never organised in village panchayats.” Further, the presidents of 36 village panchayats said they have no knowledge of the composition of a monitoring committee, he added.

When contacted, Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Darez Ahamed said works under MGNREGS were allocated as per village panchayats’ requests and assured to look into the matter after perusal of the report.

CHENNAI: The alleged exclusion of elected representatives of village panchayats in planning work activities and their implementation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) by the rural development and panchayat raj department in the state has led to registered households being offered only about half the number of work days guaranteed by the programme, a joint report by two NGOs released on Tuesday stated. According to a survey conducted by the Institute of Grassroots Governance (IGG) and Thannatchi in 37 village panchayats (one village in every district, save for Chennai), panchayat representatives are excluded from preparation of the shelf life of projects and the labour budget as mandated by MGNREGS. This led to a cut in work days to about 50 days annually between 2019 and 2023 as against the 100 days mandated by the scheme, the survey pointed out. “The registered households are being given jobs for 43.53 days for 2022-23,” said M Prabagaran of IGG. While mentioning no official communication as having been sent to panchayats in regard to the preparation of the labour budget, Prabagaran added that a majority of stakeholders were also not aware that the gram sabha was the deciding authority on the works under MGNREGS. Further, the report stated that the stakeholders, including the panchayat president, secretaries and job scheme coordinators, weren’t involved in the implementation phase either. Pointing out that every village should organise Rogar Niwas, a job demand registration camp once in 30 days, IGG chairperson M Gurusaravanan said, “Barring two presidents, all of them said Rogar Niwas was never organised in village panchayats.” Further, the presidents of 36 village panchayats said they have no knowledge of the composition of a monitoring committee, he added. When contacted, Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Darez Ahamed said works under MGNREGS were allocated as per village panchayats’ requests and assured to look into the matter after perusal of the report.