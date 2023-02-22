People will ignore those doing politics over religion: Udhayanidhi

By Express News Service

ERODE: People of Tamil Nadu will never accept the BJP and will ignore those who do politics based on religion, DMK youth wing secretary and minister for youth welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Tuesday. He said this while campaigning in Erode for the second day for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan.

“As far as the AIADMK is concerned, the party is subservient to the BJP, and will never raise its voice for the rights of TN people,” he said, adding, “The AIADMK government had left the State in debt of Rs 5 lakh crore in 2021.

In spite of that, Chief Minister MK Stalin is fulfilling the promises he made during the assembly elections. We are executing the projects one by one. The scheme to give Rs 1,000 per month to women head of the family will also be implemented soon.”

Further, he said Elangovan, if elected, would complete the projects envisioned by his late son and former MLA Thirumagan Evera.

ERODE: People of Tamil Nadu will never accept the BJP and will ignore those who do politics based on religion, DMK youth wing secretary and minister for youth welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Tuesday. He said this while campaigning in Erode for the second day for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan. “As far as the AIADMK is concerned, the party is subservient to the BJP, and will never raise its voice for the rights of TN people,” he said, adding, “The AIADMK government had left the State in debt of Rs 5 lakh crore in 2021. In spite of that, Chief Minister MK Stalin is fulfilling the promises he made during the assembly elections. We are executing the projects one by one. The scheme to give Rs 1,000 per month to women head of the family will also be implemented soon.” Further, he said Elangovan, if elected, would complete the projects envisioned by his late son and former MLA Thirumagan Evera.