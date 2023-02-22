Ramadoss begins eight-day Thamizhai Thedi campaign

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of World Mother Tongue Day, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss kicked off an eight-day awareness campaign called 'Thamizhai Thedi' (In search of Tamil) from Valluvar Kottam in Chennai.

The aim of the tour is to raise awareness among the youth about the importance of protecting and promoting the Tamil language. During the rally inauguration, Ramadoss said Tamil is one of the oldest languages in the world, but it is slowly losing respect among the people.

He recalled the efforts made by PMK to protect Tamil from the influence of other languages, particularly English. He also urged the media to develop Tamil since it plays a significant role in educating people.

