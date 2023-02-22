Home States Tamil Nadu

Siruvani drying up, CCMC to supply water once in 12 days

Following the dip in water level, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) is drawing less than 60 MLD per day instead of 101.40 MLD.

Residents claimed that drinking water supply interval has been extended even beyond 12 days since the first week in February.

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has increased the interval for drinking water supply from seven days to 12 days in many parts of the city due to dip in water level in Siruvani dam.

According to officials, as on Monday, the water level in Siruvani dam, which is one of the primary drinking water sources to Coimbatore after Pillur Dam, was just 19 feet (869.11 meters) against its capacity of 50 feet.

Following the dip in water level, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) is drawing less than 60 MLD per day instead of 101.40 MLD. As a consequence, the CCMC has announced that it has increased the interval of drinking water distribution up to once in 12 days instead of seven days.

However, residents claimed that drinking water supply interval has been extended even beyond 12 days since the first week in February.

“After February 7, drinking water was supplied to Ramanathapuram on February 18. Due to long gap, we were forced to buy bottled water by paying Rs 45 for a 20-litre can. Even the volume and flow of water that is supplied through the pipelines is very less. It takes around 10 minutes to fill one pot of 20 litre capacity,” said Rani, a resident of Ramanathapuram.

Gokul, a resident of Ondipudur, said, “Drinking water was last supplied to our area on February 13. We have been waiting for drinking water supply for more than eight days.  We have no other option than buying packaged water.”

A senior official from CCMC said, “Due to the shortage in receiving water from Siruvani dam, we have extended the interval up to 10 days. We appeal the people to utilize water judiciously.”

When contacted, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “To manage the situation, we are drawing additional 5 - 6 MLD of water per day from Pillur - 1 and 2 projects. We expect that the Pillur - 3 water project will be ready for use by May.”

