Tamil Nadu aims to create 4 lakh sq.ft IT infra in tier-2, tier-3 cities

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu aims to become one of the most preferred global information technology (IT) destinations by hosting Umagine Chennai 2023, Asia’s biggest summit on technology and innovation, from March 23 to 25. The Tamil Nadu government has also planned to build four lakh square feet of IT infrastructure in tier-2 and tier-3 cities across the state, information technology and digital services minister T Mano Thangaraj said.

Addressing reporters in Chennai after an interactive session organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday, Thangaraj said the state aims to have 6.15 lakh sq.ft built-up space for IT infrastructure and two lakh sq.ft of it will be in Chennai.

“The government is keen to bridge the digital divide and create IT infrastructure in tier-2 and tier-3 cities based on demand-based studies. There had been no proper initiative over the last 10 years to promote Tamil Nadu’s prowess as an IT investment destination. We haven’t properly branded our IT infrastructure, potential, or the state’s rich talent pool,” the minister said.

Umagine Chennai 2023, a mega tech event to be organised by the Tamil Nadu government and Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) in March for three days, is expected to bring together policymakers, researchers, emerging technologies, corporates, leading entrepreneurs, startups, academia, thought leaders and skill providers from across the globe on one platform.

Min: France will be country partner, expect 10k delegates

“Tamil Nadu has already entered into MoUs with Israel and France, and would soon ink another pact with the United Kingdom for IT projects,” he added. “We are expecting around 10,000 delegates and France has already agreed to be a country partner,” Thangaraj said. The state is also tapping the Tamil diaspora for participation in the event.

“Last year, we achieved a 16.4% growth in software exports, and the state currently holds the third position in software exports in India,” the minister added. A plan to set up a drone training centre at Tirunelveli under a public-private partnership was also finalized at the meeting. IT secretary J Kumaragurubaran said the summit will immensely benefit the talent pool in Tamil Nadu.

“We encourage startups to take part in the event. Austrade is our trade partner and Western Australia is a state partner for Umagine. A large delegation from the US is also expected. We are creating a platform for academia, industry experts, corporates, and startups to come together and discuss the way forward for the IT industry,” he added. S Arunraj, the executive director of ELCOT, said Umagine will focus on sectors such as climate tech, Web3, women in tech, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science and more.

