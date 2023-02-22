Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu aims to create 4 lakh sq.ft IT infra in tier-2, tier-3 cities

“The government is keen to bridge the digital divide and create IT infrastructure in tier-2 and tier-3 cities based on demand-based studies.

Published: 22nd February 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

IT, Information Technology

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu aims to become one of the most preferred global information technology (IT) destinations by hosting Umagine Chennai 2023, Asia’s biggest summit on technology and innovation, from  March 23 to 25. The Tamil Nadu government has also planned to build four lakh square feet of IT infrastructure in tier-2 and tier-3 cities across the state, information technology and digital services minister T Mano Thangaraj said. 

T Mano Thangaraj

Addressing reporters in Chennai after an interactive session organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday, Thangaraj said the state aims to have 6.15 lakh sq.ft built-up space for IT infrastructure and two lakh sq.ft of it will be in Chennai.

“The government is keen to bridge the digital divide and create IT infrastructure in tier-2 and tier-3 cities based on demand-based studies. There had been no proper initiative over the last 10 years to promote Tamil Nadu’s prowess as an IT investment destination. We haven’t properly branded our IT infrastructure, potential, or the state’s rich talent pool,” the minister said.

Umagine Chennai 2023, a mega tech event to be organised by the Tamil Nadu government and Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) in March for three days, is expected to bring together policymakers, researchers, emerging technologies, corporates, leading entrepreneurs, startups, academia, thought leaders and skill providers from across the globe on one platform.  

Min: France will be country partner, expect 10k delegates

“Tamil Nadu has already entered into MoUs with Israel and France, and would soon ink another pact with the United Kingdom for IT projects,” he added. “We are expecting around 10,000 delegates and France has already agreed to be a country partner,” Thangaraj said. The state is also tapping the Tamil diaspora for participation in the event.

“Last year, we achieved a 16.4% growth in software exports, and the state currently holds the third position in software exports in India,” the minister added. A plan to set up a drone training centre at Tirunelveli under a public-private partnership was also finalized at the meeting. IT secretary J Kumaragurubaran said the summit will immensely benefit the talent pool in Tamil Nadu.

“We encourage startups to take part in the event. Austrade is our trade partner and Western Australia is a state partner for Umagine. A large delegation from the US is also expected. We are creating a platform for academia, industry experts, corporates, and startups to come together and discuss the way forward for the IT industry,” he added. S Arunraj, the executive director of ELCOT, said Umagine will focus on sectors such as climate tech, Web3, women in tech, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science and more.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Umagine Chennai 2023 IT Tamil Nadu govt T Mano Thangaraj
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp