Tamil Nadu police cast postal ballots 

Returning Officer K Sivakumar said 58 police personnel were eligible to vote in the bypoll. 

22nd February 2023

By Express News Service

ERODE: Casting of postal ballots by police personnel engaged in by-election got over in Erode East constituency on Tuesday. Returning Officer K Sivakumar said 58 police personnel were eligible to vote in the bypoll. 

Addressing media persons, he said, “So far 455 complaints regarding model code violations have been received so far and fifty cases were registered following inquiry. A total of election offices of political parties were sealed and four were reopened after they obtained permission.”

Campaigning will end at 5 pm on February 25, after which outsiders must leave the constituency. Lodges, hostels and private accommodation would be checked for presence and action would be taken if anyone is found staying in violation of norms,” he added. A giant balloon was hoisted in the constituency on Tuesday to raise awareness on 100% voter turnout.

