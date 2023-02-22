Home States Tamil Nadu

Three drown in sea while taking a boat ride in Devipattinam 

Both of them sat on the edges of the boat and as the boat took a sharp turn at one point, both of them fell into the sea.

Published: 22nd February 2023 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Drown

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Three persons, including two women who went for the boat ride near Devipattinam, accidentally fell into the sea and drowned on Monday evening. Bodies of the women were recovered on Monday while the body of the third person washed ashore on Tuesday morning. Police sources said Manimegalai (50) and K Irulayi (55) of Madurai district along with 11 others took a boat ride after visiting a temple in Devipattinam on Monday. 

Both of them sat on the edges of the boat and as the boat took a sharp turn at one point, both of them fell into the sea. Muthumani (35) of Madurai, who was also in the same boat jumped into the sea to rescue them. Though the local fishermen rushed to rescue the three persons, the two women were found dead on Monday.

According to police, considering that it is illegal to go for boat rides in the sea, the boat owner, R Sundar, was arrested for negligence. Despite searching for hours the whereabouts of Muthumani were not found on Monday. On Tuesday, the body of Muthumani washed ashore near Devipattinam, the Marine police recovered the body and sent it to GH for the postmortem process. Further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drowning accident boat ride Devipattinam
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp