Three drown in sea while taking a boat ride in Devipattinam 

RAMANATHAPURAM: Three persons, including two women who went for the boat ride near Devipattinam, accidentally fell into the sea and drowned on Monday evening. Bodies of the women were recovered on Monday while the body of the third person washed ashore on Tuesday morning. Police sources said Manimegalai (50) and K Irulayi (55) of Madurai district along with 11 others took a boat ride after visiting a temple in Devipattinam on Monday.

Both of them sat on the edges of the boat and as the boat took a sharp turn at one point, both of them fell into the sea. Muthumani (35) of Madurai, who was also in the same boat jumped into the sea to rescue them. Though the local fishermen rushed to rescue the three persons, the two women were found dead on Monday.

According to police, considering that it is illegal to go for boat rides in the sea, the boat owner, R Sundar, was arrested for negligence. Despite searching for hours the whereabouts of Muthumani were not found on Monday. On Tuesday, the body of Muthumani washed ashore near Devipattinam, the Marine police recovered the body and sent it to GH for the postmortem process. Further investigation is underway.

