100 OPS supporters switch sides, join EPS camp

The supporters of Panneerselvam joining AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

ERODE: District secretary T Muruganandam and other functionaries, who resigned from the OPS side, joined with Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday. They joined the party in the presence of Palaniswami in Salem.

Muruganantham was working as Erode District Secretary of the OPS camp along with 106 supporters. They resigned on Tuesday evening saying they were disappointed with Panneerselvam’s leadership. 

Speaking to TNIE, T Muruganantham said, “We have not been consulted about the announcement of the candidate for the Erode East by-election. OPS did not ask us for ideas. I don’t think he has the qualification to lead a party.” SN Thangaraju was appointed as the Erode district secretary of the OPS camp.

OPS expels five functionaries of Erode
Chennai: AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Wednesday expelled T Muruganandam, secretary of the Erode urban district, and four other functionaries who have joined hands with AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.  AL Thangaraj, K Sivamurugan, S Rajamanickam, and R Arthanareeswaran are the others who have been expelled by Panneerselvam. He said the party cadre should not have any truck with them.

