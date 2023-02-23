Home States Tamil Nadu

Amidst calls for cancelling polls, election commission reviews situation in Erode

Erode District Election Officer, Returning Officer for the by-election, and election-related officials took part in the meeting that lasted for an hour. 

TN Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst demands from political parties for cancelling the by-election to Erode East Assembly constituency due to alleged money distribution and model code violations, Deputy Election Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo on Wednesday held discussions with Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo through video conference at the secretariat.  

Erode District Election Officer, Returning Officer for the by-election, and election-related officials took part in the meeting that lasted for an hour. The meeting assumes importance as the ECI reviewed the situation in Erode East constituency for the second time within a week.

Already, DMDK has urged the ECI to cancel the by-election and disqualify the candidates of DMK and AIADMK as they have been violating election rules. Puthiya Thamizhagam president K Krishnasamy too demanded cancelling the by-election. 

In 2017, the by-elections to RK Nagar constituency and by-elections to Aravakurichi,  and 2016 bypolls to Thanjavur constituencies were cancelled due to various reasons including money distribution. In 2019, the election to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency was cancelled following the seizure of unaccounted money.

