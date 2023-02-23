Bhopal girl moves to Madras high court, says stepmom planning to sacrifice her

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh has moved the Madras High Court with a petition requesting the Tamil Nadu government to provide her protection as she is facing threat to life from her stepmother and close relatives, who are allegedly planning to perform a human sacrifice as part of religious rituals. She managed to flee Bhopal with the help of her friend and law student Dhakshinamoorthy from Tamil Nadu.

The petitioner, Shalini Sharma, a resident of Nayapura of Sodarpur Gohargang in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, said she was a full-time worker of BJP’s student wing ABVP and had joined the organisation upon her family member’s insistence. She said she overheard her stepmother Sudha Sharma and her relatives talking about sacrificing her for the ritual and also heard them saying about the human sacrifice of her brother when he was ten-year-old.

The girl, a post-graduate in nutrition, claimed her family using their political influence got Dhakshinamoorthy arrested in Bhopal. She added that she arrived in Chennai on February 17 and took shelter at the residence of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam secretary in Royapettah.

“I am afraid that my family members and ABVP workers will come here and take me back to Bhopal. I state that my life is not safe,” said Shalini Sharma in her petition. She sought orders to the Tamil Nadu Home Secretary and DGP to provide her security and protection, and prevent her from being forcibly taken back to Bhopal. The petition is listed for Thursday before Justice G Chandrasekharan for hearing.

