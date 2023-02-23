Home States Tamil Nadu

‘DMK govt will fulfil promises in next budget’ says K Balakrishnan

The DMK government will fulfil all its poll promises in the coming budget, CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan said on Wednesday.

CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

Campaigning for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan , he said, “The AIADMK, which was in power for 10 years, did nothing for the people of Tamil Nadu. It has no right to criticise the DMK. TN Chief Minister MK Stalin has been saying that he will fulfill the poll promises at the earliest.”

“The big task for DMK government is to clear debts left by the AIADMK. The chief minister is slowly rescuing Tamil Nadu from the debt crisis. He will fulfill all his promises in the coming budget,” he added.

