Five including infant killed as omnibus hits tractor in TN's Krishnagiri

The tractor carrying about 12 people, mostly workers, including the infant from Savalur village was proceeding to a village in Andhra Pradesh when the mishap occurred.

Published: 23rd February 2023 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KRISHNAGIRI: Five people, including a three-month-old girl child died and 7 others were injured when an omnibus hit a tractor near Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district on Thursday.

The tractor carrying about 12 people, mostly workers, including the infant from Savalur village was proceeding to a village in Andhra Pradesh when the mishap occurred, police said.

When the vehicle neared Errahalli near Kaveripattinam, a Bengaluru-bound omnibus from Sivakasi hit the tractor, they said.

Five people died while 7 people who sustained injuries were admitted to a government hospital in Krishnagiri and Primary Health Centre at Kaveripattinam for treatment.

The Kaveripattinam police, who registered a case, have detained the driver of the omni bus.

