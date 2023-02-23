Five including infant killed as omnibus hits tractor in TN's Krishnagiri

By PTI

KRISHNAGIRI: Five people, including a three-month-old girl child died and 7 others were injured when an omnibus hit a tractor near Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district on Thursday.

The tractor carrying about 12 people, mostly workers, including the infant from Savalur village was proceeding to a village in Andhra Pradesh when the mishap occurred, police said.

When the vehicle neared Errahalli near Kaveripattinam, a Bengaluru-bound omnibus from Sivakasi hit the tractor, they said.

Five people died while 7 people who sustained injuries were admitted to a government hospital in Krishnagiri and Primary Health Centre at Kaveripattinam for treatment.

The Kaveripattinam police, who registered a case, have detained the driver of the omni bus.

KRISHNAGIRI: Five people, including a three-month-old girl child died and 7 others were injured when an omnibus hit a tractor near Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district on Thursday. The tractor carrying about 12 people, mostly workers, including the infant from Savalur village was proceeding to a village in Andhra Pradesh when the mishap occurred, police said. When the vehicle neared Errahalli near Kaveripattinam, a Bengaluru-bound omnibus from Sivakasi hit the tractor, they said. Five people died while 7 people who sustained injuries were admitted to a government hospital in Krishnagiri and Primary Health Centre at Kaveripattinam for treatment. The Kaveripattinam police, who registered a case, have detained the driver of the omni bus.