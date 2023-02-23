Five people arrested in connection with baby sale

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Five people, including two nurses, were arrested in connection with the illegal sale of a one-month-old baby girl near Sivakasi on Wednesday. According to sources, Pandeeswaran and Panjavarnam, a couple residing in Maraneri near Sivakasi have three children, two boys and a girl. Meanwhile, Panjavarnam gave birth to a fourth child, a baby girl, on January 23 at Sivakasi Government Hospital.



Through Ajeetha, a staff nurse at a Primary Health Centre in Maraneri, and Muthumariammal, a village health nurse, a childless couple from Nagercoil namely George and Irin heard about the baby and decided to buy the child. Sources said the child was sold to George and Irin on February 19 for Rs 40,000.



Based on a complaint filed by the Child Welfare Committee on Tuesday, an investigation was carried out, following which Pandeeswaran, Panjavarnam, Irin, Ajeetha and Muthumariammal were arrested. The baby has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee staff.

