Five people arrested in connection with baby sale

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Five people, including two nurses, were arrested in connection with the illegal sale of a one-month-old baby girl near Sivakasi on Wednesday. According to sources, Pandeeswaran and Panjavarnam, a couple residing in Maraneri near Sivakasi have three children, two boys and a girl. Meanwhile, Panjavarnam gave birth to a fourth child, a baby girl, on January 23 at Sivakasi Government Hospital.
Through Ajeetha, a staff nurse at a Primary Health Centre in Maraneri, and Muthumariammal, a village health nurse, a childless couple from Nagercoil namely George and Irin heard about the baby and decided to buy the child. Sources said the child was sold to George and Irin on February 19 for Rs 40,000.
Based on a complaint filed by the Child Welfare Committee on Tuesday, an investigation was carried out, following which Pandeeswaran, Panjavarnam, Irin, Ajeetha and Muthumariammal were arrested. The baby has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee staff.
VIRUDHUNAGAR: Five people, including two nurses, were arrested in connection with the illegal sale of a one-month-old baby girl near Sivakasi on Wednesday. According to sources, Pandeeswaran and Panjavarnam, a couple residing in Maraneri near Sivakasi have three children, two boys and a girl. Meanwhile, Panjavarnam gave birth to a fourth child, a baby girl, on January 23 at Sivakasi Government Hospital.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
'Will visit landfill sites in next 3 months': DU asst prof & new Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi
'Gross invasion of privacy': Alia Bhatt on photographs of her inside home clicked without consent
Syrian man saves newborn niece from rubble hours after earthquake, adopts her
SC refuses to stay Uddhav's plea against EC granting 'Shiv Sena' name to Shinde faction
Pakistan government orders Foreign Office to slash missions abroad as part of austerity measures: Report
Telangana: First-year PG student attempts suicide over alleged harassment by senior in Warangal