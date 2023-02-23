Kallakurichi death: Girl’s mother seeks SIT probe 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fresh petition has been filed before the Madras High Court seeking a special investigation team (SIT), headed by a retired High Court judge, to probe into the death of a Class 12 girl at a private school in Kallakurichi on July 13, 2022.

When the petition, moved by the girl’s mother AP Selvi, came up before Justice G Chandrasekharan on Wednesday, government advocate S Santhosh questioned its maintainability as another petition on the same issue was pending, wherein the court is monitoring the investigation.

He added that status reports have been filed from July till date and the court on February 1, 2023, directed the police to file the final report within four weeks. Therefore, there is no necessity for the investigation to be monitored by a retired judge, he submitted.

Accepting the submissions, Justice Chandrasekharan directed the registry to tag the petition with the pending one. The girl’s mother alleged that the CB-CID probe is unfair, and the participation of a forensic expert of her choice in the postmortem procedure was opposed without any justification, in a malafide manner. She also blamed the agency of forging the girl’s suicide note to cover up the matter.

It is unfair that the FIR was not altered to section 302 of the IPC. The criminal investigation lacks fundamental fairness and inmates of the hostel are not yet arrested, she said.

