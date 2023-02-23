Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai AIIMS will be constructed soon, says Telangana governor

"Speaking as a doctor, the AIIMS hospital needs to be constructed on a par with world-class standards, and this will be taken care of.

Published: 23rd February 2023

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Not as a Governor, but on my stature as a doctor I am assuring you that the Madurai AIIMS will be constructed soon, said Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to media persons after having darshan at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on Wednesday.

"Speaking as a doctor, the AIIMS hospital needs to be constructed on a par with world-class standards, and this will be taken care of. The DMK, when they were part of the union government earlier, did nothing for the AIIMS. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took initiative for the AIIMS project in Madurai. The centre has constructed multi-speciality hospitals in Madurai, Chennai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli. The PM is working towards bringing one medical college in every district," she said.

Taking exception to comments from several politicians that the BJP was selecting unqualified people for governor posts, Soundararajan said, "People who make such comments won't have any concern about the common people. People of this state should actually be proud that Tamils are getting to serve as governors. We will do our best to serve all the people."

