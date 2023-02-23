Man who attacked SI shot in leg by Chennai police in escape bid 

Gautham Selvarajan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police shot an accused in the leg after he allegedly tried to escape by attacking two police personnel with a knife. The incident happened near Ayanavaram late on Tuesday when a police team that apprehended him from a hideout in Tiruvallur was taking him in a vehicle to a police station for inquiry. A magistrate inquiry has been ordered. This is the third such incident in the state in the last 15 days.

Police had picked up Bend Surya alias Surya (22) of Pulianthope from Tiruvallur for attacking a SI with iron rod during a vehicle check on Sunday. While two other accused in the case, Ajith Kumar and Gautham, were nabbed, Surya had gone underground.

According to sources, as the police team reached New Avadi Road late on Tuesday, Surya asked police to stop the vehicle to take a leak. The vehicle was stopped and he was brought out. Two police personnel, Saravanakumar and Amanuddin, accompanied him.

‘Pillion rider attacked SI with iron rod’

Immediately after getting out of the vehicle, Surya ran to a nearby sugarcane juice shop, picked up a knife, and allegedly attacked the cops. Both Saravanakumar and Amanuddin were injured and Surya tried to escape from the spot. Sub-inspector Meena, who was heading the team, shot Surya below his left knee to stop him. The accused collapsed on the road and a police team that arrived at the spot sent all the three injured to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, police sources said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal visited the injured police personnel at the hospital. According to police sources, SI Shankar of the Ayanavaram police was conducting vehicle checks by 10 pm on Sunday when he intercepted the three accused riding triples on a bike. As they tried to escape from the spot, SI Shankar and two other policemen chased the bike.

During the chase, one of the pillion riders attacked the SI with an iron rod and the officer collapsed. He was rushed for treatment. A case was registered and a special team was formed to nab the accused. Based on the information given by Ajith Kumar and Gautham, who were arrested in Chennai on Tuesday, Surya was nabbed from Tiruvallur. In a similar incident, two history-sheeters who tried to escape from custody were shot in their legs and captured by Tiruchy police on Monday. Last week, two murder case accused were shot in the legs by the Coimbatore police after they had attempted to escape custody.

‘Picked up knife from a juice shop’

Surya picked up a knife from a sugarcane juice shop and allegedly attacked cops. Sub-inspector Meena, who was heading the team, shot Surya below his left knee to stop him from escaping.

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police shot an accused in the leg after he allegedly tried to escape by attacking two police personnel with a knife. The incident happened near Ayanavaram late on Tuesday when a police team that apprehended him from a hideout in Tiruvallur was taking him in a vehicle to a police station for inquiry. A magistrate inquiry has been ordered. This is the third such incident in the state in the last 15 days. Police had picked up Bend Surya alias Surya (22) of Pulianthope from Tiruvallur for attacking a SI with iron rod during a vehicle check on Sunday. While two other accused in the case, Ajith Kumar and Gautham, were nabbed, Surya had gone underground. According to sources, as the police team reached New Avadi Road late on Tuesday, Surya asked police to stop the vehicle to take a leak. The vehicle was stopped and he was brought out. Two police personnel, Saravanakumar and Amanuddin, accompanied him. ‘Pillion rider attacked SI with iron rod’ Immediately after getting out of the vehicle, Surya ran to a nearby sugarcane juice shop, picked up a knife, and allegedly attacked the cops. Both Saravanakumar and Amanuddin were injured and Surya tried to escape from the spot. Sub-inspector Meena, who was heading the team, shot Surya below his left knee to stop him. The accused collapsed on the road and a police team that arrived at the spot sent all the three injured to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, police sources said. On Wednesday afternoon, Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal visited the injured police personnel at the hospital. According to police sources, SI Shankar of the Ayanavaram police was conducting vehicle checks by 10 pm on Sunday when he intercepted the three accused riding triples on a bike. As they tried to escape from the spot, SI Shankar and two other policemen chased the bike. During the chase, one of the pillion riders attacked the SI with an iron rod and the officer collapsed. He was rushed for treatment. A case was registered and a special team was formed to nab the accused. Based on the information given by Ajith Kumar and Gautham, who were arrested in Chennai on Tuesday, Surya was nabbed from Tiruvallur. In a similar incident, two history-sheeters who tried to escape from custody were shot in their legs and captured by Tiruchy police on Monday. Last week, two murder case accused were shot in the legs by the Coimbatore police after they had attempted to escape custody. ‘Picked up knife from a juice shop’ Surya picked up a knife from a sugarcane juice shop and allegedly attacked cops. Sub-inspector Meena, who was heading the team, shot Surya below his left knee to stop him from escaping.