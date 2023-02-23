Home States Tamil Nadu

Remark on SC community: RO seeks reply from NTK candidate

Seeman, while campaigning in Thiru Nagar Colony on February 13, made certain remarks about the Arunthathiyar community.

Published: 23rd February 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

ERODE:  Returning officer for Erode East K Sivakumar on Wednesday issued notice to Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate Menaka Navaneethan seeking an explanation on a complaint that NTK chief coordinator Seeman made derogatory remarks against an SC community during an election meeting.

Seeman, while campaigning in Thiru Nagar Colony on February 13, made certain remarks about the Arunthathiyar community. Members of the community lodged a complaint about this to the Returning Officer demanding action against Seeman. 

“The notice has been given on behalf of the Returning Officer K Sivakumar on Wednesday. It is also advised to provide an explanation within 24 hours,” sources said. Further, Erode South police on Tuesday registered a case against 30 persons, including Menaka Navaneethan, for violating election norms. “On February 20, Naam Tamilar Katchi campaigned in the Alamaram Street without obtaining permission. A case has been registered for violation of norms. 

Stones hurled at NTK MEETING, 4 hurt 
Erode: Four persons suffered minor injuries when an unidentifed gang hurled stones at the crowd during a campaign meetiing of Naam Tamilar Katchi on Wednesday evening.  The incident happened when party chief Seeman was campaigning in Veerapanchatram. Police intervened and dispersed the public from the venue. 

Comments

