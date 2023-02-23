Renovation of waterbodies in Coimbatore city begins

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Prathap kick-started the water bodies’ rejuvenation works in collaboration with private organisations on Wednesday.

The water bodies in Kalapatti and Valiyamapalayam areas of ward 5 in the East zone of the city are to be desilted and developed using the CSR funding. Also, the civic body in collaboration with Koodu, an NGO, has kick-started the tree saplings plantation works at the Government Boys Hostel in Kalapatti of ward 6. A total of 5,500 trees are set to be planted in public places across the city.

Later, CCMC Commissioner Prathap along with Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan, Police Traffic wing Deputy Commissioner Mathivanan, NGOs and other experts inspected the Race Course Road, Government Arts College Road and the Club Road. They have identified spots for parking zones, no parking zones, pedestrian pathways and space for auto stands.

Followed by the inspection, the team held a review meeting with Street Matrix, an NGO. The CCMC officials along with the City Police is set to implement the city’s new parking policy at the Race Course and RS Puram areas in the month of April-May. In view of this, the team of officials inspected the spots and checked the feasibility study report submitted by the expert committee.

