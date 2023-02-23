Home States Tamil Nadu

Renovation of waterbodies in Coimbatore city begins

The water bodies in Kalapatti and Valiyamapalayam areas of ward 5 in the East zone of the city are to be desilted and developed using the CSR funding.

Published: 23rd February 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Prathap kick-started the water bodies’ rejuvenation works in collaboration with private organisations on Wednesday.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Prathap kick-started the water bodies’ rejuvenation works in collaboration with private organisations on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Prathap kick-started the water bodies’ rejuvenation works in collaboration with private organisations on Wednesday.

The water bodies in Kalapatti and Valiyamapalayam areas of ward 5 in the East zone of the city are to be desilted and developed using the CSR funding. Also, the civic body in collaboration with Koodu, an NGO, has kick-started the tree saplings plantation works at the Government Boys Hostel in Kalapatti of ward 6. A total of 5,500 trees are set to be planted in public places across the city.

Later, CCMC Commissioner Prathap along with Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan, Police Traffic wing Deputy Commissioner Mathivanan, NGOs and other experts inspected the Race Course Road, Government Arts College Road and the Club Road. They have identified spots for parking zones, no parking zones, pedestrian pathways and space for auto stands.

Followed by the inspection, the team held a review meeting with Street Matrix, an NGO. The CCMC officials along with the City Police is set to implement the city’s new parking policy at the Race Course and RS Puram areas in the month of April-May. In view of this, the team of officials inspected the spots and checked the feasibility study report submitted by the expert committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCMC water bodies Renovation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp