Transferred Krishnagiri AR cop climbs phone tower to protest

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: An armed reserve police constable from Krishnagiri attempted suicide near AR quarters on Wednesday following his transfer. According to police, Manivel, a constable, working as a writer in Motor Transport wing of Armed Reserve police in Krishnagiri and eight others were transferred to Coimbatore police range on administrative grounds earlier this month. Manivel along with seven others approached West Zone Inspector General of Police R Sudhakar regarding the transfer issue, who in turn asked them to meet Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur last week.

Around 9 am on Wednesday, Manivel climbed a mobile phone tower near AR quarters alleging that he had been transferred to Coimbatore police range without any reason and threatened that he would die by suicide if his transfer order was not cancelled.

ADSP Sangu and other police personnel held talks with him and after three hours of conversation, he climbed down from the tower. Krishnagiri SP spoke to him and to the eight others about the issue. Before climbing the tower, Manivel recorded a video claiming that someone had submitted a petition about the alleged scam and misappropriation of funds against AR DSP Ganesh to higher officials. But although Manivel didn’t submit the petition, police officials took revenge on him.

Over two months ago, someone had submitted a petition to Krishnagiri SP Saroj Kumar Thakur claiming that Ganesh misappropriated funds and few sub-inspectors in that AR used to discriminate people based on caste among other allegations.

Thakur told TNIE that three teams were formed to enquire about the issue, but nothing was found on the issue. “A total of nine police personnel were transferred on administrative grounds, which is the usual procedure. Also, if anyone has evidence in the case, they can approach me and appropriate action will be taken against the accused.”

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact health department’s helpline 104)

