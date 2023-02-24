Amalinagar fishers withdraw from strike, plan to set sail on Saturday

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Amalinagar fishers called off their indefinite strike that continued for four days, following a peace talk with the District Collector Dr Senthil Raj at the collectorate campus on Thursday.



The Amalinagar fisherfolk, having a fleet of 200 country boats, had been on an indefinite strike since Monday, demanding the construction of a groyne as announced by the state government.



District collector chaired the peace talks in the presence of officials from the fisheries, police and revenue departments on Thursday. Amalinagar village welfare committee president Baskar, secretary Glorian and parish priest William Santhanam participated.



Collector said the state government is keen on constructing groyne to prevent sea breaching in the area near Amalinagar fish landing centre in Thoothukudi, at an estimated amount of `58 crore, and shore protection works for Jeeva Nagar and Tiruchendur at a cost of `25 crore.



He further explained that the project had been on hold due to the impending finalisation of the Coastal Zone Management Plan. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had observed that the man-made hard structures may prevent erosion at the said stretch temporarily, but the adverse impact of such measures may be felt upstream or downstream where erosion begins, he pointed out.



The NGT judgement dated April 11, 2022, demanded the construction of hard structures for erosion control be stopped until the CZMPs are finalised and approved. The groyne will be constructed once the order comes favourable, the collector convinced them.



Amalinagar village welfare committee president Baskar told reporters that they have withdrawn from the strike and have planned to set sail for fishing from Saturday.

THOOTHUKUDI: Amalinagar fishers called off their indefinite strike that continued for four days, following a peace talk with the District Collector Dr Senthil Raj at the collectorate campus on Thursday. The Amalinagar fisherfolk, having a fleet of 200 country boats, had been on an indefinite strike since Monday, demanding the construction of a groyne as announced by the state government. District collector chaired the peace talks in the presence of officials from the fisheries, police and revenue departments on Thursday. Amalinagar village welfare committee president Baskar, secretary Glorian and parish priest William Santhanam participated. Collector said the state government is keen on constructing groyne to prevent sea breaching in the area near Amalinagar fish landing centre in Thoothukudi, at an estimated amount of `58 crore, and shore protection works for Jeeva Nagar and Tiruchendur at a cost of `25 crore. He further explained that the project had been on hold due to the impending finalisation of the Coastal Zone Management Plan. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had observed that the man-made hard structures may prevent erosion at the said stretch temporarily, but the adverse impact of such measures may be felt upstream or downstream where erosion begins, he pointed out. The NGT judgement dated April 11, 2022, demanded the construction of hard structures for erosion control be stopped until the CZMPs are finalised and approved. The groyne will be constructed once the order comes favourable, the collector convinced them. Amalinagar village welfare committee president Baskar told reporters that they have withdrawn from the strike and have planned to set sail for fishing from Saturday.