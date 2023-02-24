Centenary celebrations of Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli railway service held

Home States Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Marking the 100th year of railway service between Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli, the public and railway passengers participated in the centenary celebrations held at Seithunganallur station on Thursday. Station masters, loco pilots, and the railway staff were honoured.

According to sources, the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur metre gauge was opened on February 24, 1923, by the then-Madras governor of the British India government. "On February 24, 1953, the Indian government purchased the 38.18-mile-long Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur railway route from privates at a cost of Rs 33.60 lakh. The stretch was converted to broad gauge on July 29, 2009," said sources.

The route passes through lush green farm fields covering several early settlements before reaching Tiruchendur, the second abode of Lord Murugan. Seithunganallur readers circle and railway passengers were among those who participated in the event. Seithunganallur readers circle president Thirumalai headed the event and writer Muthalankurichi Kamarasu presided over it. They distributed sweets to the public and railway passengers.

Similarly, the Kayalpattinam residents, on behalf of Makkal Urimai Nilainatal mattrum Vazhikattu amaippu, also welcomed the Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli train at Kayalpattinam station.

