Crowdfunding launched for donating books to prison inmates, PwD kids

TIRUNELVELI: Ahead of the sixth 'Porunai Nellai' book festival to begin on Saturday, District Collector KP Karthikeyan has launched the 'Puththaga Paalam' programme, in which the public can donate money for purchasing books to the prison libraries, government schools and special schools for PwD children.

The collector also released a logo, named 'Aathini - Great Indian Hornbill', for the book festival, which is being organised by the state government from February 25 to March 7 at the VOC Stadium in Palayamkottai.



"During the first three days of this festival, special stalls and workshops for disabled persons will be available. To encourage reading habits, different programs have been organised for school and college students. Workshops on journalism will be held and several book releases will take place during the festival. On behalf of BAPASI, 110 book stalls will be set up. Food products prepared with millet will be available at the venue. Those who want to donate money for purchasing the books can do it via the https://nellaibookfair.in portal till March 7," said Karthikeyan.



He added that the book donors would get the receipt for their contribution. "The donation will be used to purchase books of over 10 genres. Apart from the public, teachers and alumni of government schools are requested to come forward with donations. People can also purchase the books of their choice and donate them through special stalls at the festival. The public can live stream the event through the website and on the district administration's YouTube channel," added the collector.

