Despite being fastest growing economy, India still has a large population of poor: Guv Ravi

RN Ravi, Ravindra Narayan Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Thursday released a coffee table book at an event held in the city to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Guild of Service (Central). Speaking at the event, Ravi said, “India is the fastest-growing economy and is the world’s growth engine.”

“When India rises, the world feels comfortable. When European countries rose, colonisation and massive exploitation began, and we became victims ourselves,” he said. In the recent pandemic, when the world struggled for vaccines, India supplied the life-saving drug to other countries, he said. “Look at our country as one family, not as areas or regions.

There is no discrimination. We see with our own eyes, not others’ eyes,” he said. He pointed out that earlier, the country looked at health, education, and infrastructure, now it has many colleges, schools, hospitals, and roads running into several kilometres, but India still remains home to the largest number of poor people. The issue has to be addressed comprehensively, he said. 

The governor said every year, the country has 2.5 lakh leprosy patients, and in Tamil Nadu, there are over 40,000 leprosy patients. People have been cured, but they lose their senses. There are hospitals, but doctors do not even touch them. Can we think of something for that? It is a curable disease.

It affects mostly poor people. We should concentrate on it, he said. Guild of Service chairperson KS Sripathi delivered a welcome address and Himani Datar gave the vote of thanks. Thuglak Editor S Gurumurthy and members of the guild participated. 

