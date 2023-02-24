Home States Tamil Nadu

File report on plea to protect spotted deer in Gangaikondan-II and Thalaiyuthu villages: Madras HC

But the spotted deer in these two areas are not protected properly as the areas have not been classified as 'sanctuary'

Published: 24th February 2023 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

A spotted deer feeds her 10-day-old fawn at Guindy Children’s Park in Chennai. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state forest department to file a status report on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which sought direction to protect the spotted deer population in the Gangaikondan-II and Thalaiyuthu villages in Tirunelveli.

The litigant, SP Muthuraman of Tirunelveli, submitted that the government declared Part-I of the Gangaikondan village as spotted deer sanctuary where 196 spotted deer are living in 288.40 hectares within the reserve forest.

He further came to know through the RTI Act that besides the above area, nearly 107 and 212 spotted deer were found in the reserve forests of Gangaikondan Part-II and Thalaiyuthu villages in 152.76 hectares and 565 hectares respectively, Muthuraman claimed.

But the spotted deer in these two areas are not protected properly as the areas have not been classified as 'sanctuary', he claimed and requested the court to direct the authorities to include the boundaries of the reserve forest in the said two villages within the spotted deer sanctuary in Gangaikondan-I village. A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and PD Audikesavalu issued a notice to the authorities concerned and directed them to file a status report within two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of Madras High Court PIL spotted deer
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp