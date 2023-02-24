Home States Tamil Nadu

Five dead, 7 injured after tractor collides with bus in Krishnagiri

At around 3.30 am on Thursday, Munusamy and 11 others were going to Andhra Pradesh from Savulur village for work.

Published: 24th February 2023

A private bus which was going to Bengaluru, hit the tractor near Errahalli bus stop in Krishnagiri, following which five people died, while seven were injured | Express

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of five persons died and seven were injured in an accident near Kaveripattinam on Thursday. The deceased were identified as O Munusamy (50), his wife Vasantha (45), his son Muthu (27), his three-months-old granddaughter Varshini from Savulur village and Malli alias Chinnasamy (65) of Harur in Dharmapuri district.

At around 3.30 am on Thursday, Munusamy and 11 others were going to Andhra Pradesh from Savulur village for work. By 6 am near Errahalli bus stop in Krishnagiri, a private bus heading to Bengaluru, hit the tractor, following which five people died and seven met injuries. 

Based on a complaint from one of the injured, C Murugan, Kaveripattinam police arrested the bus driver A Karupasamy (50) of Virudhunagar district. Krishnagiri Collector Deepak Jacob and Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur visited the accident spot.

CM MK Stalin on Thursday announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the five victims and Rs 50,000 to the families of the injured.

