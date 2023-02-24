Madras HC issues notice to EPS  on NGO’s plea  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking reply to an appeal filed by Arappor Iyakkam challenging a single judge’s order restraining it from making statements against him over alleged irregularities in awarding highways tender during his tenure. Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq ordered notice returnable by a week and refused to grant stay on the gag order of the single judge issued last December.

Advocate D Nagasaila, appearing for Arappor Iyakkam, said the single judge had gone beyond the scope of the defamation plea to pass a blanket order against the NGO. She also said the judge made unwanted observations on the probability of Palaniswami’s role in the irregularities in awarding the tender.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking reply to an appeal filed by Arappor Iyakkam challenging a single judge’s order restraining it from making statements against him over alleged irregularities in awarding highways tender during his tenure. Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq ordered notice returnable by a week and refused to grant stay on the gag order of the single judge issued last December. Advocate D Nagasaila, appearing for Arappor Iyakkam, said the single judge had gone beyond the scope of the defamation plea to pass a blanket order against the NGO. She also said the judge made unwanted observations on the probability of Palaniswami’s role in the irregularities in awarding the tender.