Madras HC issues notice to EPS  on NGO’s plea  

Published: 24th February 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking reply to an appeal filed by Arappor Iyakkam challenging a single judge’s  order restraining it from making statements against him over alleged irregularities in awarding highways tender during his tenure. Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq ordered notice returnable by a week and refused to grant stay on the gag order of the single judge issued last December.  

Advocate D Nagasaila, appearing for Arappor Iyakkam, said the single judge had gone beyond the scope of the defamation plea to pass a blanket order against the NGO. She also said the judge made unwanted observations on the probability of Palaniswami’s role in the irregularities in awarding the tender.  

