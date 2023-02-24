Home States Tamil Nadu

PMK’s shadow budget focuses on reclaiming irrigation land

The shadow budget comprises 307 suggestions across 86 subjects aimed at improving agriculture in the state, and the welfare of the farming community.

The farmers have declared a crop holiday in Godavari delta due to delay in payments for paddy procured by the government and poor access to irrigation water through the existing canal system.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PMK President Dr Anbumani Ramadoss released the party’s shadow agriculture budget for 2023-2024. The shadow budget comprises 307 suggestions across 86 subjects aimed at improving agriculture in the state, and the welfare of the farming community.

The shadow budget proposes a budget allocation of Rs 73,000 crore for the agriculture sector, with Rs 53,000 crore earmarked for the agriculture department, and the remaining Rs 20,000 crore assigned to the water-resource department to implement irrigation projects. Within the allocation of the agriculture sector, Rs 12,500 crore of the agriculture budget will be allocated for farmers’ capital subsidy.

The PMK’s shadow budget also emphasises on providing incentives for paddy cultivation and increasing the procurement price of sugarcane. The budget highlights the need to reclaim lost irrigation areas and waterbodies in the state during 2023-2024.

According to the shadow budget, the state’s cultivation area has declined from 61.69 lakh hectares in 1970-71 to 45.82 lakh hectares in 2018-2019. 

Image used for representational purpose only
